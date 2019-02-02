Fantasy football tips: Tottenham, Chelsea, Manchester City and Everton players among those to bring in for Gameweek 25

Manchester City, Chelsea, Tottenham and Everton players appear the best picks to consider for Gameweek 25.

The Gameweek gets underway when Tottenham host Newcastle at 12.30pm on Saturday and finishes with Manchester City's trip to Everton on Wednesday as both of those sides play twice in week 25.

We've looked at players worth considering for the Fantasy Premier League and Sky Sports Fantasy Football competitions - the latter you can change captain for each game day, which adds extra significance to the fixtures on Sunday and Monday.

Here are our five players to consider.

Heung-Min Son

With Harry Kane and Dele Alli out injured, Tottenham will be relying on Heung-Min Son in the coming weeks.

The South Korea star returned from the Asian Cup this week and scored Spurs' equaliser in their 2-1 win over Watford on Wednesday.

Tottenham have two more back-to-back home games at Wembley, with Newcastle the visitors on Saturday before Leicester travel down to London the following week.

Son has scored nine goals and provided seven assists so far this season and Tottenham will be targeting wins in their upcoming matches to remain in the top four.

He costs £8.6m in FPL and £10.6m in Sky.

Kevin de Bruyne

Manchester City's star player from last season is back to full fitness and will surely start to reward any fantasy football managers who have him in their team.

There are so many attacking options at City, with Raheem Sterling, David Silva, Leroy Sane, Riyard Mahrez, Bernardo Silva, Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus all excellent fantasy football options.

De Bruyne may now also be worth considering, especially if he picks up bonus points.

City host Arsenal on Sunday and then travel to Everton on Wednesday. It may be the time to get de Bruyne back in your fantasy football team, especially as City will be looking to bounce back from their midweek defeat to Newcastle.

He costs £9.7m in FPL and £12m in Sky and has returned 22 points in FPL and 23 in Sky this season.

Gylfi Sigurdsson

Everton have been hit and miss so far this season but Sigurdsson has been consistent under Marco Silva and is their top points scorer in FPL and their second highest points scorer in Sky.

The Iceland midfielder has scored nine goals and provided three assists and he will be looking to add to that total when Everton host Wolves on Saturday.

Sigurdsson has 114 points in FPL and 123 in Sky and costs £7.4m and £9.1m respectively.

Richarlison is another Toffees option for this match. The Brazilian has 109 points in FPL and 124 in Sky so far this season.

Gonzalo Higuain

The Argentinian striker joined Chelsea on loan from Juventus earlier this month and has scored goals wherever he has been.

The 31-year-old has played for River Plate, Real Madrid, Napoli, Juventus and Milan throughout his career and the Blues will hope he hits the ground running after replacing Alvaro Morata as their number one striker, after the Spaniard joined Atletico Madrid on loan.

Higuain made his Premier League debut in the Blues' 4-0 defeat at Bournemouth on Wednesday and Chelsea will look to bounce back when they entertain bottom-of-the-table Huddersfield on Saturday.

He costs £9.5m in FPL and £11.9m in Sky and may be a shrewd differential option for the coming weeks.

Andros Townsend

Crystal Palace will fancy their chances of moving further clear of the drop zone when they host Fulham on Saturday.

Townsend has starred in recent weeks and set up Wilfried Zaha to score in their 1-1 draw at Southampton on Wednesday.

He has scored four goals and provided three assists this season and he could well add to that total on Saturday.

He costs £5.8m in FPL and £8.4m in Sky.

