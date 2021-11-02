FA Trophy: Bognor and Worthing both on the road for tricky ties

Bognor get stuck in to beat Waltham Abbey in the Trophy and set up a long trip west / Picture: Trevor Staff

The Rocks will visit the winners of the Truro City-Cirencester Town clash this evening while Worthing will go to Hayes and Yeading.

Truro are mid-table in the Southern League's premer south division - the same level the Rocks play at - while Cirencester are a step below, in Southern League division one south

Worthing's hosts Hayes and Yeading are second in the Southern League premier south.

The first round ties are due to be played on the weekend of November 13/14 and the Rocks' and Worthing's planned Isthmian premier games that weekend will be postponed.

Both Sussex sides picked up £2,450 for winning in the third qualifying round - against Waltham Abbey and Chertsey respectively - and there's £3,000 up for grabs for first round winners.

Burgess Hill, Lewes and Horsham all exited the Trophy in the last round, while Eastbourne Borough enter at a later stage.

Full draw

1 Radcliffe v Nuneaton Borough

2 Marske United v FC United of Manchester

3 Rushall Olympic v Matlock Town

4 Ashton United v Sutton Coldfield Town

5 Nantwich Town v Grantham Town

6 Warrington Town v Chasetown

7 Colne v Tamworth

8 Bromsgrove Sporting v Morpeth Town

9 Whitby Town v Mossley

10 Marine v Dunston

11 Carlton Town v Stourbridge

12 Bootle v Stalybridge Celtic

13 Gainsborough Trinity v Lancaster City

14 Liversedge v Basford United

15 Walton Casuals v Uxbridge

16 Canvey Island v Yaxley

17 Brentwood Town v Staines Town or Brightlingsea Regent

18 Needham Market v Margate

19 Hayes & Yeading United v Worthing

20 Bishop’s Stortford v Chipstead

21 Royston Town v Kingstonian

22 Welwyn Garden City v Carshalton Athletic

23 Cheshunt v Berkhamsted

24 Bedford Town v Potters Bar Town

25 Leiston v Harrow Borough

26 Biggleswade Town v Enfield Town

27 Felixstowe & Walton United v Peterborough Sports

28 Hanwell Town v Wingate & Finchley

29 Cray Wanderers v Bedfont Sports Club

30 Folkestone Invicta v Faversham Town

31 Farnborough v Banbury United

32 Marlow v Larkhall Athletic

33 Weston Super Mare v Wimborne Town

34 Hartley Wintney v Willand Rovers

35 Binfield v Cinderford Town

36 Bracknell Town v Tiverton Town or Swindon Supermarine

37 AFC Totton v Frome Town

38 Truro City or Cirencester Town v Bognor Regis Town