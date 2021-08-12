FA Cup: Proud day despite defeat for Mile Oak - Golds in the goals again

The refurbished stand is opened before Mile Oak's Cup clash with Punjab Utd / Picture: Stephen Goodger

Colin Brown was first involved with Mile Oak FC in 1971, becoming honorary secretary in 1972, remaining in the role for the next 40 years on a completely voluntary basis.

Around 1996, Cllr Les Hamilton was approached to become chairman and remained in this position until 2015. He stayed on as vice chairman.

Cllr Hamilton recalled that officials from other clubs told him they could not understand how a club without a clubhouse or bar - that also did not pay its players - could remain in senior football.

This was one of the main reasons why he stayed at Mile Oak, along with the same officers for years.

Cllr Hamilton thanked everybody who had played a part in keeping the club going over 61 years.

Mile Oak were a beneficiary in the will of the late Dick Cox, former chairman, and this funding was invaluable.

With other improvements, the money paid for the original stand on the bank next to the pitch. This has now been refurbished with support from long term club advocate Kew Electrical, together with Royal Roofing.

The unveiling of the stand was attended by the mayor, Cllr Alan Robins.

On the pitch, Mile Oak bowed out of the cup.

Punjab United were on top for the first 20 minutes, but with no real chances.

The first Punjab United goal came when a long ball went into the Oak box. It appeared the Mile Oak centre-back was fouled but nothing was given and the resulting lay off found Ope Aromona with time and space to curl a lovely effort into the top corner.

This woke Oak up and they started to play with more purpose.

Oak were unfortunate not to equalise when good play from Marriott led to a foul.

Most Oak players appealed for a foul, but Ross Smith saw the keeper off his line and lobbed him from 40 yards, but with the effort nestling in the net the referee had already awarded a free kick.

Oak had two more glorious chances. Marriott just couldn’t get on the end of a knockdown to tap into an empty net and Whitmore hit the bar following good play and a cross from Furnell.

Down the other end, keeper Xhemal Bako made a smart double stop to keep it at 1-0 for the interval.

Oak came out with more purpose in the second half, having most of the play.

A snapshot from Robin Deen was Oak’s only real effort of note.

On 70 minutes Gould tangled with the Punjab winger, Gould got the wrong side and both players locked arms.

The referee elected to award a penalty, rather harshly, and it was converted by William Johnson Cole.

Oak threw on two strikers and Alex Masters was sent through for a one on one, but the keeper saved well and Arnold blazed a chance wide from 12 yards. MoM was Jack Stenning.

Broadbrige Heath 2 Littlehampton 6

by Martin Read

A strident first half display by Littlehampton, saw Broadbridge Heath knocked out of the FA Cup at home last Saturday at the Extra Preliminary Round stage.

Joe Benn, who scored 4 in the Golds’ 6-4 win over Varndeanians in their league opener, netted early when a through ball split Heath’s defence, but, two minutes later, Heath drew level, Charlie Parmiter finishing off a cross from the left.

Jordan Layton then converted a Littlehampton penalty, and although another spot kick was blazed over by the visitors they continued to call the shots, Tom Biggs tormenting by burying a drive to put his team 3-1 up.

With Heath keeper Liam Matthews out of his goal Benn struck again. To their credit, Heath kept pressing with a free kick and corner, but Tom Biggs got on the scoresheet again. Matt Penfold had a pile driver saved and, on the stroke of half time, Parmiter’s strong set piece was averted, yet Littlehampton went into the break with a four-goal cushion

The second half was far more even, excellent keeping from Matthews keeping Hampton at bay, until, after Penfold had hit the post for Heath, Dan Hegerty twisted the knife with a typically well-taken opportunist goal.

Jamie Taylor got the ball in the net, but it was little more than a consolation goal for Heath, who were well beaten on the day,”