He saw Mile Oak FC open their newly refurbished stand then take on Punjab United in the extra preliminary round of the FA Cup. Punjab won 2-0. Then it was off to Middle Road, where Shoreham were taking on Seaford in the SCFL division one. Seaford ran out 5-0 winners. See pictures from both games on this page and the ones linked and get the local football latest in the Worthing Herald, out Thursday.