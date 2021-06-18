Fans at the Redz Bar

England v Scotland: Fans out again in Crawley to see Gareth Southgate's men take on Scotland in the Euros

England fans were out in Crawley again to watch Gareth Southgate's men take on Scotland in the Euros.

By Mark Dunford
Friday, 18th June 2021, 9:25 pm
Updated Friday, 18th June 2021, 9:28 pm

We were at the Reds Bar at Crawley Town to join fans cheer on the side as they look to progress in the competition.

Email your videos or pictures to [email protected] or post on our Facebook page posts.

SEE ALSO Send us videos and pictures of you watching Gareth Southgate s men this summer | Fans out in Crawley to watch Gareth Southgate's men take on Croatia in the Euros

1. England v Scotland

Getting in the spirit for the big game

Buy photo

2. England v Scotland

Crawley Town fans at the Redz Bar

Buy photo

3. England v Scotland

Ready for the big game

Buy photo

4. England v Scotland

There was a great atmosphere at in the Redz Bar

Buy photo
Gareth SouthgateScotlandCrawleyEngland
Next Page
Page 1 of 3