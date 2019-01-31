Crawley Town make deadline day signing from Manchester United

Manchester United midfielder Matty Willock has joined Crawley Town on loan for the remainder of the season.

The former Arsenal youngster has switched from the Reds to the Reds on transfer deadline deadline from the Premier League giants.

The 22-year-old has played in the Dutch League as well as the Scottish Premiership, but is yet to have made a senior appearance for United.

Brother of Arsenal midfielder Joe, Matty joined Manchester United at the age of 16 and went on to play domestically for the under-18s, under-19s - in the UEFA Youth League - and the under-23s, before being named a substitute for two of United's Premier League games during the 2016-17 season.

He has previously been on loan at FC Utrecht, St Johnstone and St Mirren, where he had made 12 appearance so far this season.