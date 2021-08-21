Crawley Town let in six at Forest Green

Jake Hessenthaler equalised for Crawley at Forest Green / Picture: Steve Robards

Twice Jake Hessenthaler cancelled out strikes by the home side - but Rovers, who have had a flying start to the season, took full control in the second half.

Nicky Cadden's first minute goal was levelled up by Hessenthaler, who got his second - and third in two games - after Mathew Stevens put Green back in front.