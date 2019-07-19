Crawley Town gear up for Brighton and Hove Albion and Horsham friendlies

Crawley Town are back in pre-season action tonight (Friday) as they take on Brighton & Hove Albion at The People's Pension Stadium, kick off 7.45pm.

And regardless of the likely strength of the Seagulls' squad - their manager Graham Potter has hinted that it will be a youthful group in action - Head Coach Gaby Cioffi is expecting a tough test in front of what will be a good crowd, with more than 3,000 tickets already sold.

Gaby said: "It is another step up for the lads from last Saturday (against Swansea). They will bring a squad with a lot of quality but it is a challenge that we will enjoy.

"We have had another good week on the training ground and now we have two opportunities to put things into practice against Brighton and Horsham. Another stepping stone for us ahead of Carlisle on August 3 which is what we are working towards."

With Reds due to take on Horsham at Hop Oast on Saturday (3pm) Gaby says the whole squad will be utilised over the two games.

"Certain players will get more minutes than Swansea. Others, who get fewer minutes tonight, will have a longer game tomorrow," he added.

"We are looking forward to both matches."