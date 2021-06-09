Comper had been commerical manager for six years at the Reds but is now joining former Reds manager Steve Evans and former director Kelly Derham at Gilligham.

In a message to the fans on the club website, Mr Konyar said: "To Everyone Crawley,

"I hope everyone is having a good summer. With the departure of Joe Comper from our club, we would like to inform all our fans and sponsors of our changes in the commercial structure.

Erdem Konyar

"Over the past 6 years, the club has performed with annual increased commercial return.

"Joe has played an important role in achieving these results and we must also underline the commercial efforts of all the off field team at the club - everyone has played an important role which has allowed for these impressive results.

"We needed to move swiftly as we have to challenge ourselves to perform better than in previous years and have always been confident that there is significant room to grow into.

"We will therefore be adopting a new commercial structure.

"We will be introducing Keith Murray, Owner of Ryan Vehicles, as our new non executive Commercial Director.

"Keith knows the club well and has been ever-present over the last 6 years. Keith will be supported by another new commercial member and lifelong fan, Alex Watts, as we aim to improve and push the boundaries further for our club to perform.

"All sponsors have shown great commitment and we are grateful for the relationship that is more than just a commercial interest. We will be doing our utmost to provide more interaction and exposure to further our togetherness.

"Personally, I would like to thank every single member of the team that has worked valiantly and diligently since December 2019. We have navigated the club through a global pandemic and set new milestones to be beaten. Every single member from players to the office team have given their all for the club.