The Reds took the lead through Kwesi Appiah's header but goals from Matt Jay, Nigel Atangana and Sam Nombe gave the Grecians the win.

Ashley Nadesan was sent off for the Reds when they were 1-0 up.

Photographer Cory Pickford was at the game, here is a selection of his pictures.

Crawley Town v Exeter City RECAP

Cawley Town v Exeter City Ashley Nadesan is sent off

Cawley Town v Exeter City Nick Tsaroulla

Cawley Town v Exeter City Reds fans watch on

Cawley Town v Exeter City Kwesi Appiah