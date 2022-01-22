Crawley Town 0-1 Tranmere Rovers RECAP: Reds fall short in tight battle against League Two high-flyers
Crawley Town defender Jordan Tunnicliffe has returned after a long-term injury to face high-flying Tranmere Rovers this afternoon (Saturday, January 22).
John Yems has made two changes to the side which lost 2-1 at Stevenage on Tuesday night, with Jack Payne dropping to the bench and Nick Tsaroulla replacing Ashley Nadesan.
The midweek result was Crawley's first loss of 2022 and they will be hoping for a return to winning ways today.
However, it won't be easy up against a Tranmere side, which sits second in the league.
Stay tuned for live match updates.
Crawley Town 0-1 Tranmere Rovers RECAP: Reds fall short in tight battle against League Two high-flyers
Last updated: Saturday, 22 January, 2022, 16:58
Full-time: Crawley 0-1 Tranmere
And that’s that.
Two defeats in a week for Crawley who put up a fight against strong opposition but they didn’t do enough to score today.
Doohan comes out to claim a deep cross.
Crawley doing all the attacking but Tranmere are holding firm.
Time running out.
(90) James Tilley shoots harmlessly over the bar before five minutes of additional time is signalled.
(89) A long ball is played into the box which nearly ends in a goal for Crawley but Marshall’s effort is blocked on the line.
Another cross causes panic in the Tranmere backline moments later.
Better from Crawley but is it too little, too late?
Yellow cards
(87) Goalscorer Jay Spearing goes into the book for a rash challenge on Jack Powell.
Hemmings is then booked for an elbow on Tony Craig. There were loud calls for a red there.
Nevitt uses his pace to burst clear of the Crawley defence. He makes space for a shot but fails to test Morris.
(80) Nadesan does well to win a corner but the set piece is poor and comes to nothing.
Substitution
(78) That was Francomb’s last action of the day.
He’s replaced by Jack Payne.
His main job will be to help Crawley get hold of the ball in the midfield, if they are to have any chance to levelling the scoring.
Chances for Tranmere
(77) Tunnicliffe does well to block a low effort on goal. The a ball is recycled well before George Francomb takes the full force of a powerful drive.
The resulting shot goes way over the bar.
Yellow card
(72) There’s been little action since Tranmere took the lead but Tony Craig has just been booked after bringing down Elliott Nevitt.