Craig leaves it late to give Crawley Town victory at Bradford City

Crawley Town boss John Yems / Picture: Getty

Craig scored a dramatic headed winner FIVE minutes into injury time to seal a great result for John Yems' men

Earlier Tom Nichols had levelled for Town with 19 minutes left - after the Bantams took a first half lead through Andy Cook.

It's Crawley' s first points in three games and lifts them to 13th in the table, just seven points off the play-off zone.

Tom Nichols scored Crawley's equaliser at Bradford City / Picture: Getty