Copthorne care home recreates Italia ‘90 as residents reminisce about pizza and Pavarotti

At Care UK’s Francis Court, on Borers Arms Road, residents were transported back 30 years with a recreation of Italia ’90. Football highlights were screened, along with a Pavarotti concert, and pizza making took place using fresh ingredients grown on site by the residents’ gardening club.

One of the residents, Albert Moody, said the day ‘reminded him of holidays abroad and of warm summers at home. That summer in 1990 was full of passion and emotion’.

Resident Mildred

Anna Allen, Home Manager at Francis Court, said: “There are a number of new gentlemen in the home and the lifestyle team wanted to organise something special for them. The idea of recreating Italia ’90 was born which gave us the opportunity to have multiple activities around one central theme that would appeal to everyone else, too.

“The theme enabled all residents to reminisce about football; the event itself; holidays and pizza – so plenty to engage all residents. Our recently launched Gardening Club have grown fresh basil which went from plant to plate on the pizzas. We also had the opportunity for some ball games to stimulate movement and exercise.

“Music is a brilliant medium, the benefits for older people, especially those living with dementia, is tremendous so the Pavarotti concert, with the variety of opera and contemporary music was very well received. A great day was had by all, and we’re already thinking about where our next event might take us.”

Francis Court has been designed to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives, while also promoting independence, and incorporates space for hobby and leisure activities. The layout of the building is configured into a series of individual suites, each having a dedicated lounge/dining room to help facilitate the creation of close-knit communities. The team provides full-time residential, dementia and nursing care.

Resident Alby enjoys a drink

For more information on Francis Court, please call Customer Relations Manager, Beverly Jordan, on 01342 886 567, or email [email protected]

For general information please visit careuk.com/francis-court