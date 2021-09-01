Chichester City up and running but Lancing's poor start continues

Gicu Iordache on the attack for City v Lancing / Picture: Martin Denyer

Goals by Kaleem Haitham, Scott Jones (2) and Callum Overton earned City their first league win at the third attempt and increased struggling Lancing’s woes.

It didn’t take Chi long to get into their groove and Haitham opened the scoring on 24 minutes after being set up by Connor Cody and Gicu Iordache.

Chi doubled their advantage 14 minutes into the second period when Jones headed home from Iordache’s cross, with Ethan Prichard also involved in the build-up.

Scott Jones turns to celebrate after putting Chichester City 2-0 up v Lancing / Picture: Neil Holmes

Two minutes later it was 3-0, and game over, when Jones picked up a loose ball and scored after Emmett Dunn’s ball to Haitham had led to the first-half scorer being dispossessed.

A minute from the end of the 90, sub Overton forced an error from a Lancing defender and slotted home to complete a great night’s work for City.