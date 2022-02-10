Chichester City coach addresses rumours that claim he's leaving

Darin Killpartrick / Picture: Tim Hale

The Oaklands Park coach was responding to rumours that circulated in local football circles last week that he was set to quit the club.

But speaking to the Observer after a mixed week for City that saw them win 1-0 at Sittingbourne but lose by the same score at home to herne Bay, Killpartrick said: “I’m not leaving the club.

“I’m happy at Chichester and we’re trying to build a good young team. It’s a project – a work in progress.”

Killpartrick’s words will be welcomed by officials and fans at City, who have seen him and Danny Potter coach a side managed by Miles Rutherford and Graeme Gee to considerable success in recent seasons.

As for the past seven days, Killpartrick said the win at Sittingbourne showed a different side to the team’s capabilities, while the loss to Herne Bay was disappointing.

“At Sittingbourne we really ground out the result, which was the first time we’d really done that to win a game,” he said.

“In difficult conditions we showed good character.”

At home to Herne Bay on Tuesday, City conceded an injury-time goal while defender Rob Hutchings was off the pitch injured.

Killpartrick said: “It’s worth saying they are a strong, physical side who I believe will be in among the play-offs or even the title race.

“We were the better side in the second half but paid the price for a lack of desire to man-mark at the very end.”