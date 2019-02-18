Caretaker Cox laments 'poor' Wick

Wick joint caretaker boss Dan Cox tore into his players and the referee after the club’s scoreless SCFL Division 1 draw with Oakwood.

The hosts also had defender Ryan Barratt dismissed, harshly in the eyes of Cox, as it ended 0-0 at Crabtree Park.

It was Wick’s first action since January 26 but they were unable to build on an impressive win over Midhurst & Easebourne last time out.

The performance left Cox annoyed - as did the decision to send Barratt off.

He said: “I was not pleased with the result, nor the performance. We were poor."

Talking about the referee, he said: "I’m all for respecting the officials but after that display, how can I be? Not one bad tackle was made but four yellows and a red were shown.”

It was a game lacking in quality and clear-cut chances.

The hosts had centre-half Barratt dismissed after the restart to compound what was a frustrating afternoon on Wick’s return to action.

Wick welcome Selsey for a rearranged League Cup quarter-final clash tomorrow night (7.45pm)

