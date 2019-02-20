'Buzzing' Wick book League Cup semi-final spot

Shane Brazil’s stunning free-kick sealed Wick’s spot in the SCFL Division 1 Cup semi-finals last night.

Talented Brazil curled a superb set piece home three minutes from time to fire his side to a 1-0 last-eight triumph over Selsey at Crabtree Park.

It took joint interim caretaker managers Dan Cox and Luke Cooper to within two wins of the silverware they craved when they were appointed earlier this year.

And Cox said everyone at the club was going to be on a high leading into Saturday’s league clash at high-flying Alfold.

“The team and I are absolutely buzzing,” Cox said.

“We’ll enjoy the next few days and then focus will turn to an even tougher game on Saturday at Alfold, who will be after revenge when we beat them earlier on in the season.

“When Luke (Cooper) and I took over, our main target was to reach a cup final and we are one win away from doing that.

“I think getting to a final will be a great achievement for the club, especially how the last few seasons have gone off the pitch.”

