Burgess Hill Town fan wins League Supporter of the Season

Burgess Hill Town legend John Buck as won the Isthmian League Supporter of the Season.

Buck was given the award at Saturday's League Presentation evening.

A statement on the club's website said: "A huge congratulations to John Buck, who was awarded with the Isthmian League Supporter of the Season at Saturday's League Presentation evening.

"John not only supports his beloved Hillians, but is also one of our match day volunteers – hosting the boardroom.

"Over the years, he has played for and performed many roles around the football club.

"The place wouldn’t be the same without him! Well done, John."