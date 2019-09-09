Broadbridge Heath put double cup exit behind them with victory

After two disappointing cup results, Broadbridge Heath secured a well-earned 3-2 home win over Lingfield in the Premier Division on Saturday to move up to fifth.

The game took a while to settle down with neither side causing many problems for their opposing defences. Heath were trying to get their passing game going but could not get any end product and Lingfield tended to rely on Lorenzo Lewis on the left wing who got into some good positions without bothering Conor Evento in the home goal.

On 32 minutes the Lingfield keeper was robbed by Jamie Taylor by the byline and the Bears marksman pulled the ball back for skipper Tom Howard-Bold to rifle home the opener.

Heath now had some momentum and threatened to extend their lead. Max Howell’s cross was nearly converted by Scott Weller and George Cousins’ drive from the edge of the box came back off the post.

At the other end Lewis wriggled through but couldn’t get his shot away as the game finished 1-0 at the break.

Heath came out with the clear intention of managing the game to protect their lead and try and pick off the visitors as they searched for an equaliser.

On 58 minutes the Bears gained possession and Howard-Bold instantly picked out Cousins on the left. The striker jinked his way into the box before squaring the ball for Taylor to bury the second goal.

Having seen a lot of the ball without creating a chance, Lingfield adopted a more direct route. But on 80 minutes debutant Tim Cook was put clear by Martyn Flack and finished clinically into the bottom corner.

Heath seemed home and dry but with five minutes remaining Ben Connolly was given time to turn and find the top corner from 12 yards.

Then in the dying moments a quick free kick saw Fin Woods get behind the Heath defence to give a final scoreline that had not looked likely for 80 minutes of the game.

The Bears host Hassocks in the league on Tuesday (7.45pm) before Crawley Down Gatwick visit the Countryside Stadium in the second round of the Peter Bentley Cup on Saturday.

Heath: Evento, Jones (Flack), Robinson, Carney, Tuck, Waddingham, Howard-Bold, Weller (Sim), Cousins, Taylor, Howell (Cook). Unused: Watts, Solomon.