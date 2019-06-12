Bognor sign defender who helped them win first trophy for 32 years

Young left-back Ashton Leigh has put pen to paper on a Bognor deal ahead of the forthcoming Bostik Premier division campaign.

Leigh has made a permanent switch to Nyewood Lane after impressing on loan from Wessex League side Baffins Milton Rovers towards the end of last season.

The defender, whose ex-Rocks favourite dad Steve Leigh is the boss of Rovers, even managed to get his hands on silverware as the curtain came down on the season with a Sussex Senior Cup winner's medal.

Leigh played an instrumental role as Bognor saw off the challenge from Burgess Hill Town with a 2-1 victory at Brighton's Amex stadium last month.

Rocks manager Jack Pearce said: "Ashton has shown great promise when he has played for us and we are delighted to have him on board full time.

"He has bags of potential, he has plenty of desire and is keen to learn. His fitness is good and I think if we can help him develop his defensive game, particularly one-on-one defending, he is going to prove to be a very good acquisition."

