Bognor celebrate

Bognor Regis Town hammer five at Brightlingsea Regent - picture special

Super Bognor were resounding winners at North Road against Brightlingsea Regent as Ashton Leigh got two, with Kayne Diedrick-Roberts, Nathan Odokonyero and Charlie Bell all contributed with goals.

By Mark Dunford
Sunday, 3rd October 2021, 10:25 am
Updated Sunday, 3rd October 2021, 10:26 am

You can read the full report here.

Photographer Lyn and Trevor Phillips were at the game - here are a selection of their pictures.

Brightlingsea Regent v Bognor Regis Town

Action from the game

Brightlingsea Regent v Bognor Regis Town

Action from the game

Brightlingsea Regent v Bognor Regis Town
Rocks celebrate

Rocks celebrate

Brightlingsea Regent v Bognor Regis Town
Bognor score

Bognor score

