Bognor put five past East Grinstead in Sussex Senior Cup - picture gallery

They were 4-0 up at the break and although the Wasps rallied late on there was never any question the team who have held the cup since winning it in 2019 would go through. Photographer Trevor Staff was there to capture the action and you can see his picture on this page and the ones linked. Here's the match report from Liam Goodley. Get all the Rocks latest in the Bognor Observer, out Thursday.
1.
Action and goal celebrations from Bognor's 5-2 Sussex Senior Cup win at East Grinstead / Pictures: Trevor Staff
2.
Action and goal celebrations from Bognor's 5-2 Sussex Senior Cup win at East Grinstead / Pictures: Trevor Staff
3.
Action and goal celebrations from Bognor's 5-2 Sussex Senior Cup win at East Grinstead / Pictures: Trevor Staff
4.
Action and goal celebrations from Bognor's 5-2 Sussex Senior Cup win at East Grinstead / Pictures: Trevor Staff