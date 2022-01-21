Bognor coach: There's no need for all the doom and gloom

The Rocks put Worthing under pressure in the midweek cup game / Picture: Trevor Staff

And Blake, No.2 to gaffer Jack Pearce, says there are indeed heartening things to be taken from the 2-0 midweek Sussex Senior Cup quarter-final exit at the hands of Worthing.

Now Blake wants his charges to take those constructive elements from the loss into the Isthmian premier division clash with Potters Bar Town at Nyewood Lane tomorrow (Saturday, 3pm kick-off). Bognor go into the game with a determination to make it three league games unbeaten following the win at Cray Wanderers and draw with Horsham.

He said: "We gave Worthing a good game in the second half. Our application, our quality, was good and we were excellent -- and we need to build on that and take these positives into the game against Potters Bar.

"For whatever reason there seems to be a bit of doom and gloom and there shouldn't be. We've played very well second half against a very good team and we have to take heart from that, because we know we have ability.

"We need to take that into Saturday, make sure it's three unbeaten, two wins out of three with the win at Cray and the draw against Horsham in which we were 30 seconds from taking all three points.

“What baffles me is that Worthing, a team that are league leaders, and are 22 points ahead of us, have lost the same amount of games as us (five) in the league; it beggars belief why we are so far back but it is what it is, there can be no excuses -- but that statistic is mind-blowing, quite incredible.”

Meanwhile, another plus point of late, says Blake, is the form of Joe Dandy, who collect the Rocks Radio man of the match bubbly on Tuesday night following the defeat to the Rebels.