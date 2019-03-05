Best of the pictures from Angmering Seniors v Rustington

Blues wrapped up a routine 4-0 victory at Decoy Drive courtesy of efforts from Chris Darwin, Krzysztof Paraficz, Tom Ryder and Josh Irish. Rustington remain a point clear of second-placed Copthorne with four games in hand on them. Check out a selection of the best pictures by photographer Derek Martin from the Blues' derby win.

Josh Irish netted in Rustington's win over Angmering Seniors jpimedia Buy a Photo

Krzysztof Paraficz chases back in Rustington's derby clash at Angmering Seniors jpimedia Buy a Photo

More match action jpimedia Buy a Photo

Goalkeeper Billy Nash kept another clean sheet as Rustington overcame Angmering Seniors jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more