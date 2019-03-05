Best of the pictures from Angmering Seniors v Rustington
Rustington eased to victory over rivals Angmering Seniors to remain at the top of the SCFL Division 2 table.
Blues wrapped up a routine 4-0 victory at Decoy Drive courtesy of efforts from Chris Darwin, Krzysztof Paraficz, Tom Ryder and Josh Irish. Rustington remain a point clear of second-placed Copthorne with four games in hand on them. Check out a selection of the best pictures by photographer Derek Martin from the Blues' derby win.
Josh Irish netted in Rustington's win over Angmering Seniors