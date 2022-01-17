Atletico take a liking to futsal fun

Roffey Robins Atletico under-13s

Atletico were placed in a strong group alongside a series of teams who were all above them in the league structure, and so a tough afternoon was expected.

Their first game was against Horsham Herons, so often Atletico’s nemesis, and the teams shared a goalless draw. They followed that up with a 2-1 victory against Ashington, with Aaron Woodhams and Will Anderson on the scoresheet. They were defeated against competition winners Steyning Whites, before drawing one apiece with Hurstpierpoint Colts, Anderson netting for Roffey before Hurst equalised.

Atletico fielded a strong team, with Theo Botevyle performing at a consistently high level throughout the tournament. Dan Klamm and Fin Ledingham were both solid in sharing the defensive duties, with Anderson and Woodhams part of the attacking set up alongside Romario Moratalla, Josh Davidson and Luca Harris.

Throughout, the team passed the ball well, and thought and acted quickly in how they played the game, building on their defensive solidity to create chances and snuff out threats from the opposition.