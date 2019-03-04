AFC Littlehampton Ladies still dreaming of the double

The double remains very much alive for AFC Littlehampton Ladies after they reached the semi-finals of the League Cup.

But Golds did not have it all their own way as they were pushed all the way, overcoming Worthing Town Ladies 3-1 at home in a last-eight tie.

It was the visitors who made a strong start, taking the lead after 15 minutes.

Hampered by a boggy pitch which appeared to suit Worthing Town better, the hosts struggled to get the ball down and play the neat football that has become such a trademark this term.

Chances were few and far between in the first period with the visitors holding a slender advantage at the break.

Golds were a different proposition upon the resumption, creating some fantastic chances but failing to take them.

It left many feeling it may well turn out to be one of those days for AFC Littlehampton.

The hosts kept pushing for the equaliser, with Megan Neve and Kim Chrimes solid at the back and alert to the danger Worthing possessed on the counter-attack.

Golds’ persistence paid off as they levelled things up 15 minutes from time.

Pippa Langridge, who is pushing strike partner Emma Chrimes all the way to become top scorer, latched onto a superb through ball, held off a defender and passed home.

Langridge was then wiped out in the area two minutes later, with skipper Steph Carter firing home from the spot to complete the turnaround.

Worthing started tiring and Golds made the most of this, adding a third on 80 minutes.

Emma Chrimes picked out captain Carter who rifled home off the underside of the crossbar to ensure Littlehampton’s progress.

Central defender Kim Chrimes was named player of the match as Littlehampton sealed a semi-final spot.

Have you read?

'Brighton have character and quality to stay up': Chris Hughton



Team GB call-ups for i-star Academy prospects



Sussex star Salt proving tasty in Pakistan Super League