Adam Hinshelwood reveals reason for James Crane's Worthing exit

Adam Hinshelwood has lifted the lid on defender James Crane's Worthing departure.

The 28-year-old left the club yesterday following a season at Woodside Road.

Hinshelwood told Crane in a meeting that his game time could be reduced next term.

But the defender is wanting to pursue an opportunity where more first team minutes will arrive.

Crane made the most appearances for the club last term (48).

Yet, Hinshelwood is looking for defenders Jalen Jones, Joel Colbran, Alfie Young and Danny Barker to continue their development moving forward.

And that could have seen the former Bognor man's minutes reduced at Worthing.

Hinshelwood said: "I had a discussion with him about the game time he might get next season.

“He decided on pursuing something different that would give him more game time.

“James said in three or four years time he might be looking to cut down on his game time.

“But he’s not quite ready to do that just yet.

"I’d see him more as a squad player for the upcoming season.

"The way the club is going, we’ve got some good younger players I see a more of a future for them.

“Joel (Colbran), Alfie (Young), Danny (Barker) and Jalen (Jones) all play in a similar position and are around 20.

“James is 28, so I saw those having a more of a future at the club."

Hinshelwood thanked Crane for his efforts during his sole season at the club.

And wished him well as he looks for a new club.