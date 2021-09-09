Your chance to own a Sussex player's match-worn T20 Blast shirt

Chris Jordan and Rashid Khan in their Blast shirts - celebrating the quarter-final win over Yorkshire / Picture: Getty

People are being given the chance to own a T20 shirt, worn in a match and signed by your favourite player.

Every Sussex player that has featured in this year’s Vitality Blast – including global superstars like Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan, Rashid Khan and Tymal Mills – has signed their playing shirt and these are now being auctioned to raise funds for Sussex Cricket Foundation.

There are 19 shirts available in total, with the opening bid on every lot just £30.

The money raised will help Sussex Cricket Foundation continue its brilliant work changing lives through cricket across our community, with a particular focus on the Champions Fund which supports young cricketers of all ages, abilities, genders and backgrounds from across Sussex.

Gary Wallis-Tayler, Sussex Cricket’s Community Director thanked the players for the generosity: “We are grateful to our professional players for donating their T20 playing shirts to the Foundation.

“It’s another sign of us working closely with our Pro Cricket Department for the greater good of cricket in Sussex. We hope this auction will raise funds to enable us to continue delivering high quality cricket initiatives across the county. We all wish the team well in the upcoming T20 Finals Day.”

The auction is open until 11pm on Saturday week, the day of the Sharks appearance in this year’s Vitality Blast Finals Day.