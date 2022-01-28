New era has Horsham Cricket Club bosses and players buzzing

Horsham CC players, from left, Rahul Tangirala, Ben Williams, Nick Oxley, Will Beer, Tom Clark and Tom Haines

As Sussex Premier League action returns to Cricketfield Road, the club have announced a raft of new appointments plus an important sponsorship deal.

Some 160 games a season are played on the two grounds – ranging from junior cricket at all age groups, through to league matches for three men’s teams and the ladies’ side.

There is friendly cricket on Thursdays and the ground is used for representative and knockout games and finals.

Thursday captain Graham Cheesman is taking over as chairman and new captains have been appointed to the three men’s teams, combining with cricket manager Ben Williams to carry on the excellent work done by predecessors.

Chris Shambrook is ground manager and fixtures secretary, while Mark Nash becomes cricket development manager and Sussex pro Will Beer, in addition to playing regularly for the first XI, becomes head coach.

Nash and Beer both came through the junior ranks at the club.

Alex Ellis joins as new groundsman, and, thanks to a generous donation by a vice-president, the main electronic scoreboard is being replaced.

Practice nets have been refurbished and there are advanced plans for the former groundsman’s cottage to make way for a modern house.

Outgoing chairman Richard Marshall said: “Prospects at the club are very exciting and we can’t wait for cricket to resume.”

New first XI captain Nick Oxley, added: “I’ve had age group captaincy experience and there are very good people around me in the new set up, so I’m really looking forward to it, and it’ll be fun!”

The club have announced the continuation of their relationship with Gardner & Scardifield, the group of independent Sussex builders merchants, electrical wholesalers and DIY suppliers.