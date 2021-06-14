Is there a better spot for cricket in Sussex? Picture special from Goodwood
Chichester Priory Park welcomed Burgess Hill to Goodwood for a Sussex League division two clash and it was the visitors who took the spoils.
Matt Bennison (54) and Tarryck Gabriel (37) were the main contributors in Chi's 153 all out, in which Dan Strange and Joe Maskell took five wickets apiece. The reply featured 81 not out from Wajid Shah and an unbeaten 39 from Nathan Cooper as Hill won by five wickets. Martin Ford took three wickets, Ajit Sambhi two. See Martin Denyer's pictures from the match on this page and the ones linked.
