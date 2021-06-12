Former Sussex and MCC man helps Petworth open new cricket nets

Liz Singleton, Chair, Petworth Town Council; Alex Rees, Chair, Petworth Park CC; Johnny Barclay (former President of the MCC and former captain of Sussex CCC; Robert Muir, Chair, Petworth Park Sports; Carl Tupper, Sussex Cricket

Johnny Barclay, a former president of the MCC and captain of Sussex cut the ribbon at the opening, along with the club’s youngest budding cricketers, the All Stars. Petworth Town Council chair Liz Singleton and Carl Tupper from Sussex Cricket Foundation also attended.

During the pandemic, Petworth Park have been focusing on delivering this crucial project for the development of the club.

Having only been refounded in 2017, in the stunning setting of the National Trust’s Petworth Park, the club is open for the whole community and has grown in a short space of time to run league and friendly adult cricket, women’s softball cricket and junior cricket programmes for girls and boys.

The young All Stars cricketers at the opening of Petworth Park's new nets

The impressive facility is the result of working in partnership with Petworth Town Council, who lease the sports ground; the National Trust, who supported the project, and Petworth Park Sports, who run the sports ground.

The project was funded by grants from Sport England, Spen Cama and the club’s own fundraising efforts over two years.

Club chairman Alex Rees said ‘We’re all absolutely thrilled to see this important facility delivered here, and it will be a crucial part of the development of players of all ages.

“We’re especially thankful to the National Trust who continue to be supportive of our plans to improve the facilities here in the historic sports ground at Petworth Park, which has been home to community sport in the town since 1875.

The nets ready for action...

“Good facilities increase participation in sport, and we hope to see more players of all ages coming to enjoy cricket in the park as a result of the investments we’re making.”