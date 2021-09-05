Findon cricketers to face Rye in promotion play-off - report and picture special

They won their final game at Goring by 82 runs - but leaders West Chiltington and Thakeham's two-wicket success at Littlehampton won them the title and the one automatic promotion spot.
Findon were put into bat at Goring but 77 from skipper Brad Bridson and 55 by Alasdair Wilson took them to 292-8, with Olly Scarfield taking 4-48 for Goring. In the hosts' reply, Danny Pittham struck 72 but no one else passed 25 as they were bowled out for 210, the Findon skipper Bridson taking 5-49. It wasn't quite enough for the title but Findon have had a great season and can now look forward to playing Rye next weekend. Here's how the div three west table finished and check out Stephen Goodger's pictures from Goring-Findon on this page and the ones linked.