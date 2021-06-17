Cricket: Portslade, Littlehampton, Findon, Broadwater and Steyning find form

Action from Portslade's win over Ifield / Picture: Stephen Goodger

Portslade v Ifield

Sussex League div 3 east

Portslade ones got back to winning ways but the twos, threes and fours all lost close games.

Steyning and East Preston meet in the Sussex sunshine / Picture: Stephen Goodger

The first XI got a well-earned victory in a close game versus Ifield at Benfield Valley.

Winning the toss and batting first, Ifield posted a good score of 253-7 with Steve Case the pick of the bowlers taking 3-40.

In reply, Portslade got home with eight balls to spare for the loss of six wickets.

After losing an early wicket, Sam Cooper (55) and Ian Wainwright (69) put on 119 runs. Owen Piper (46*) and Daniel Morley (26*) put on an unbeaten stand of 61 to bring home the points.

Captain Nick Clark said: “Ian and Sam batted superbly well. They really set the foundation for us to have a go at chasing. We believed at tea that 254 was chaseable.

“I am really pleased with the victory as we are trying to push through two or three youngsters this year and for them to carry us home was brilliant. Both Owen and Daniel were superb and it was great for them to take us over the winning line.”

Portslade twos lost by 24 runs at East Grinstead threes. EG put on 226 with Andrew Mamoany taking 3-32. In reply Portslade were all out for 202, with five players getting into the 20s but not taking their scores further.

The threes lost at Bosham, who batted first and put on 226, Anthony Van Niekerk taking 3-40.

In reply Portslade got off to a great start with an opening stand of more than 100, Tom Robins (82) and Lucas Mills Cook (45) did well but the rest of the team couldn’t continue the great start and were all out for 154.

The fours entertained Brighton & Hove sixes at Wish Park and lost a close game by 18 runs. Batting first, Brighton & Hove put on 167 with the wickets being shared.

In reply, the fours fell just short, all out 144. Jamie Walsgrove (36) and Ollie Royston (31) were the main contributors.

Littlehampton v Slinfold

Division 3 West

Littlehampton beat Slinfold to strengthen their position in division three west.

Slinfold elected to bat first on what looked like a typical Sporty road pitch.

Mac Cox (1-23) got the early breakthrough as Goacher was caught behind for a duck. Overseas star Rachad Forde (5-35) produced a magnificent spell, ripping through the visitors’ top and middle order, leaving them in big trouble at 47-7.

Tom Endacott (48) and Daniel Graycon (25) offered resistance and Endacott was the last man out and Slinfold posted a very below-par 130.

The hosts lost James Askew (13) early but skipper Mike Askew (55) and Tom Lee (51*) put on 88 for the second wicket, with Askew hitting seven fours in one over.

He was caught but the hosts eased to a seven-wicket win.

Captain Askew said: “Once again we have put in a complete performance and it’s great to win three in a row.

“Rachad was different class with the ball and he has now adapted to the English conditions really well.

“He is a pleasure to watch when he’s on form.

“The rest of the bowlers supported him really well, and all took a wicket.

“Tom batted really well for us, holding the chase together while the rest of us batted around him.

“We hadn’t won chasing this season so it was really important we didn’t slip up again when chasing a below par total. We are looking to continue playing positive cricket and there’s a real buzz around the squad at the moment and we look forward to a tough encounter at Pagham on Saturday.”

Elsewhere in division three west Findon consolidated their place in the top half of the table with a fine seven-wicket win at Henfield.

Brad Bridson and Felix Jordan took three wickets apiece and Harrison Grayston two as Henfield were all out for 203.

Bridson then scored 72, Jordan 52 and Glenn Bridson 55 not out as Findon replied fluently.

Broadwater enjoyed a six-wicket win at Ansty in division three west of the Sussex Cricket League.

Benn Challen took five for 19 to make the home side regret their decision to bat first.

They were bowled out for 152, with Alex Halls taking 2-34 and Fitzroy Hodges and James Horn claiming one apiece.

Broadwater chased down the total for the loss of only four wickets and Challen completed a personal match to remember by scoring 57 not out. Paul O’Sullivan weighed in with 36.

In the same division, Goring and Worthing both fell to heavy defeats.

Goring were undone by an amazing knock of 92 in just 27 balls by Pagham’s Naje Bishop as they rattled up 242 despite four wickets for Dan Green and three by Oliver Watkins.

Goring could only muster 138 in reply, 35 from Stuart Carter the highlight.

Worthing were shot out for 55 by West Chilts in chasing only 101 to win. It would have been worse but for Jay Mahesh’s 23. Giorgio Rigali and Robson Piper had each taken four West Chilts wickets.

Steyning v East Preston

Div four west

Steyning’s fine run at the top of the table continued with an eight-wicket win over East Preston. When the visitors batted, Jonny Cooper was the only batsman to pass 20 but even he was out for 23 as his side were all out for 95.

Andy Isaaces led the Steyning charge with remarkable figures of 4-7 in 8.3 overs, while Hywel Jones backed him up with 3-11.