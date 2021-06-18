Bognor's brilliant run ends... Pagham batsman scores 92 off 27 balls

Chichester PP take on Burgess Hill at Goodwood / Picture: Martin Denyer

Bognor v Lindfield

Division 2

Bognor were brought back down to earth with a bump by an Apoorv Wankhade-inspired Lindfield.

Action between Chi Priory Park and Burgess Hill / Picture: Martin Denyer

Batting first, Bognor started rapidly but lost four quick wickets, before Mike Harris (44) and Josh Seward (38) rebuilt. However, a further mini collapse saw the league leaders dismissed for 164.

That never looked enough on a good pitch, and Wankhade showed exactly how short the away side were, striking an excellent 110* as Lindfield won by nine wickets.

Bognor look to regroup in a derby against Chichester this weekend.

Goring v Pagham

Division three west

Anyone lucky enough to be at this match were fortunate enough to see a remarkable innings from Naje Bishop.

He came to the wicket with the score on 63-3 with batting looking difficult on a pretty poor pitch but he proceeded to score 92 in 27 balls which included 13 sixes and two fours and completely took the game away from Goring.

Pagham were eventually all out for 242, Nick smith continuing his good form with 66 and Justin Scott 38.

Goring never looked like getting close to the target and couldn’t seem to cope with the spin of Nick Smith (3-16) and Sean Rutter (3-10).

Crawley v Stirlands

Division four west

Stirlands won the toss and decided to bowl and started strongly, managing to pick up early wickets through great bowling from Seb Fecher and Ollie Fuller.

Crawley bounced back through Zeeraq Mustafa and Razwan Hussain, with Mustafa getting 50. Will Gubbins and Dom Fecher took seven wickets between them for only 35 runs and Crawley were all out for 156 in 34 overs.

Stirlands reached 50 for the loss of two wickets. Jake Moores scored a quick 31 before being caught out by Shahbaz Haroon.

From there, the innings went downhill with Stirlands batsmen struggling to put scores on. Dom Fecher provided a ray of hope with 18 but Stirlands crumbled to 102 all out.

Stirlands 2nd v Littlehampton 2nd

Stirlands twos entertained Littlehampton looking to record their first home victory of 2021. They won the toss and asked Littlehampton to bat first.

Harry Standing and Chris Heberlein helped their side recover from 49-2 to 202-3 before Heberlein fell to Tim Robinson for a well-constructed 78. Standing batted through the innings for a magnificent unbeaten 124, as Littlehampton scored 284-4.

The reply started strongly before Robinson fell for 39. Wickets began to fall and Stirlands were bowled out for 173.

Eastergate v Aldwick

Sussex Div 6 West

In a low scoring game, Aldwick allowed Eastergate’s tail to wag as the last pair of Jonathan Dakic (34*) and Josh Reed (14*) put on a crucial 47 runs that took their team to 141-9 at the finish.

That was after they were struggling on 94-9 and facing probable defeat.

From the start, Aldwick’s opening bowler Josh Kemp (3-25) got among the wickets with a fine spell bagging both openers, Aaron Bateman (6) and Jack Batemen (10), cheaply. There were wicket-taking spells from Ian Horner (2-38), John Young (2-39) and Luke Barkes (2-22) before the last pair came together.

Chasing 142 for victory, Aldwick openers Alex Cooper (25) and Liam Tinson (13) put on 41 and gave their team a scent of victory. However, things quickly changed and Aldwick were soon reeling at 75-7 through the bowling of Josh Reed (3-25) and Jonathan Dakic (3-15).

More late partnerships featured, as John Young (12) and Tom Hoare (13) put on 28 for the eighth wicket and last man Ollie Smith made a courageous eight but sadly it was not enough and Aldwick finished 21 short of their target.

West Wittering v Middleton 2nd

Not for the first time, a match between West Wittering and Middleton’s seconds went to the wire, with West Wittering coming up trumps again.

Wittering lost early wickets but sskipper Brandon Trimmer (27) steadied the ship from 18-2, supported by Sam Caddy, who produced the shot of the day.

Middleton took three wickets in four overs to leave Wittering 76-6. James Staight and Zander Muir rebuilt and when Muir was caught for 63, Wittering had 190.

Harry Staight struck 15 not out from six balls to finish the innings with twin brother James, who ended on 62 not out.

Middleton started strongly but Chris Spalding (23) was undone by a James Munro (3-27) bouncer.

Wittering’s tight fielding was summed up by a brilliant direct-hit run out by Tomo Gaskin.

Middleton stayed in the game with Patrick Colvin top scoring on 48. However, West Wittering took wickets through Harry Staight (1-41), James Staight (1-40), Joe Pink (2-38) and Caddy (2-34). Middleton needed 16 off the final over but 17-year-old Caddy held his nerve to secure victory.

Bognor 2nd v RAM

Bognor twos had a magnificent maiden century for fan-favourite Charlie Jays (103*) to thank for amassing 262-5, Ben Roberts chipping in with a rapid 42.

This was way too much for RAM, who were skittled for 87, Dan Winslow taking 4-15 as Bognor won by 175 runs.

Bognor 3rd v Pagham 4th

An excellent 79 from Harry Rossor dragged Bognor to 185-9, but it wasn’t enough as Pagham won in the final over, 56 from Jasper Marshall the key hand in a six-wicket victory.

East Preston 2nd v West Wittering 2nd

Searching for their first win of the season, West Wittering were asked to bowl and it didn’t take long for the first Wicket to fall, through Kieran Baker (2-43).

Andrew Stoebridge (68) and Chris Sumemers (71) while Zach Stewart and Andrew Priest (33-1) bowled well.

Carl Tupper took 1-41 and East Preston finished on 201-4.

Mark Taylor and Dom Daplyn took Wittering to 55 before the first wicket fell.

Tupper and Taylor took Wittering close to the halfway point before Taylor was removed lbw.

Tupper finally missed a straight one on 36. Charlie Caddy (30*) joined Andrew

Priest (44*) and they guided Wittering to a comfortable success.

Bosham v Portslade 3rd

Bosham skipper Tom Glennie lost the toss but didn’t mind having to bat on a hard wicket.

Ben Heber was out early but Rob Evans (53) impressed as he and Pat Elsbury stabilised. Elsbury was dismissed for 27. Ant Ender pillaged a melee of boundaries, reaching his 50 in 28 deliveries before he was out. Then a sensational catch from Portslade keeper Dan Giles dismissed Guy Elsom for 31. Late hitting from James Cox and Elliott Purser took Bosham to 222-6.

Lucas Mills-Cook and Tom Robins opened the reply aggressively and Bosham bowlers Tim Brewster, Ben Heber and James Cox were punished.

Portslade reached 128-0 from 14 overs and Bosham turned to spin from Mike Abery and Elliott Purser.

Mills-Cook was dismissed by Abery for 45. Wickets fell around Robins as Abery began to give Bosham a chance. Purser dismissed Robins for a superb 82 and the remaining batsman were unable to deal with the spinners.

Portslade crashed to 154 all out. Abery took 4-12 and Purser a career-best 6-46 for a stunning victory that left Bosham in second place.

Aldwick 2nd v Eastergate 2nd

Div 11 West (South)

A strong batting performance from Eastergate’s top three, Iain Paine (63 retired) , Thom Radford (50*) and Simon Hopton (26*) made easy work of overtaking Aldwick’s decent 147-7 and gave their side an easy victory in 23 overs.

In Aldwick’s innings, Eastergate’s best bowler Steve Grant (3-14 from 9 overs), removed both openers, Oliver Duffin for a duck and Dion Sampson (10), and the visitors were 16-2.

A solid partnership from Liam Hicks (44) and James Ryder (25) and further runs from Frankie Bigwood (24) turned things around for a time but Nick North (2-16) and Rew Reed (2-30) made inroads and Aldwick were restricted to a total that in the end was not enough.

Chichester Priory Park 5th v Bosham 2nd

Adam Selves took nine for 20 as Bosham routed Chi Priory Park fifths at Keepers Green.

Chi elected to bat and reached 27-0. On came Selves, who struck with his second ball. In his second over he got his second wicket. Selves continued to take a wicket an over until Chichester were 40-5.

Selves then took three quick wickets and in his last of his allotted overs Selves took a ninth, leaving him one ball to take all ten. It was not to be as a final ball destined for middle stump was firmly blocked by Anna Scrivin-Wood – the bowler’s cousin. Rory Peterson took the final wicket and Chi were all out for 117.

In reply, Peterson fell for a quick 12 but David Maclean and James Ellis earned Bosham a nine-wicket win.

Ashling v Seacourt

Raqueteers

Ashling’s first T20 fixture of the season ended in a nine-wicket defeat when Seacourt Raqueteers CC visited Down Street.

Batting first Ashling totalled 137-4 with debutant Craig Abraham top scoring with 45 not out and Ben Elliott hitting 26.