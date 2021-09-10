Bognor are champions - West Wittering promoted

Bognor's first XI

Bognor CC’s first XI secured their title as champions of Sussex League division two with a hard fought victory over St James Montefiore.

The win also ensured a remarkable 100 per cent record in limited-overs league fixtures for 2021.

Bowling first, Josh Sargeant (2-18) removed the dangerous Toby Pullan early after a superb spell of bowling before St James rebuilt via Hector Loughton (61) and Harry Rollings’ 30.

West Wittering's promotion winners

Joe Ashmore eventually tempted Loughton to chip to long on before bowling Rollings and immediately dismissing Jordan Shaw and Joe Gilligan as St James collapsed from 100-1 to 121-5.

Needing one wicket for the title, Mike Harris beat the defences of Forster to spark huge celebrations. Despite Tom Prideaux de Lacy’s 47, Bognor restricted St James to 205-9.

Bognor’s top order failed to fire in the face of some quick bowling from Shaw, leaving the in-form duo of Ryan Maskell and Ashmore to rebuild.

They did so superbly, Maskell bringing up his sixth half-ton (62) of a brilliant campaign and Ashmore his third in four sensational weeks. Despite the captain’s dismissal, Bognor were never behind the rate, and contributions from Josh Seward and Charlie Jays supported Ashmore, who cut for four to seal the win with a brilliant 70*, sending Bognor to the Premier League in fine style.

Bognor celebrate

West Wittering v Clymping

Division five west

Wittering needed just eight points to secure promotion and cap a great season for the club – and they got them.

Captain Brandon Trimmer won the toss and elected to bat. Openers Tom Gaskin (33) and Gareth Lendrum (66) got Wittering off to a fine start and they were soon 96-1.

Bognor seconds also won their league

Runs continued to flow and Trimmer’s 51 off 31 balls along with Nick Fitzgerald (31), Sam Caddy (21) and Joseph Sissons (30) helped Wittering to their biggest score of the season, 307-9.

With promotion secured thanks to the batting points Wittering took to the field wanting a big win.

Spike Western (3-25) produced a fine opening spell and removed both openers.

Joe Pink (1-24), who finished as the team’s top wicket-taker, backed Western with tight bowling and Sissons (5-41)took his first five-wicket hall for the first team capping a 173-run victory.

West Wittering started in the old West Sussex division 12 in 2003.

They are now looking forward to testing themselves in division four.

Bognor v Cuckfield

T20 Cup

Bognor took on Cuckfield in the semi-final on Sunday.

Batting first, they struggled to get the Cuckfield bowlers away – with Will Rogers and Josh Hayward particularly economical. Nick Patterson’s 4-25 was the pick on paper as Bognor made a below-par 112-6.

Bognor’s T20 successes have been built on bowling performances this year, and Mike Harris was excellent in the powerplay, taking 2-12. Josh Sargeant too was very economical, while Josh Ashmore dismissed the dangerous Ollie Graham and overseas Nippun Karunanayake (50). A brilliant run out from Harris threatened an unlikely victory, but Brad Gayler finished the chase with successive boundaries, Cuckfield winning by five wickets two 11 balls to spare.

Middleton ended their Sussex premier season with a ten-run win at home to East Grinstead.

Mahesh Rawat top-scored with 60 in their total of 202 before he and Sam Green each took three EG wickets.

Bognor 2nd v Littlehampton

Division seven west

Bognor’s seconds sealed an ‘Invincibles’ season as they chalked up their 16th win of a brilliant campaign which saw them win the title with a bit to spare.

Littlehampton batted first and only Oliver Hemsley’s 52 was a score of note as wickets were shared.

Tom Woolnough’s 53 and Oli Handson’s 33* ensured the run chase had no alarms as Bognor won by five wickets.

Bognor thirds took on Chichester’s fourth XI and Enrique Andrade-Paris’ 3-23 and Liam Maskell’s 64* secured an excellent final-game victory for Bognor by six wickets.

West Chiltigton v Aldwick

Div six west

Aldwick decided to bat in the delightful setting of West Chiltington.

Tom Saunders (4-30) was soon among the wickets.

Josh Mann (51) top-scored, supported by Tanveer Ahmed 20 and Aidan Miles 19, as Aldwick totalled 154.

West Chiltington knocked the runs off in 22 overs for the loss of one wicket.

Ex-Aldwick player Ed White hit a six to win to take him to a well-deserved 100*.

Charlie Woodagate 47. Tanveer Ahmed took the only wicket.

Aldwick survive another season in Division 6 West while West Chiltington are promoted to Division 5.

Ashling v Clanfield

After losing the toss and being put in on a green wicket, Clanfield scored 146/6 off 35 overs thanks to knocks by Chris Wheeler (59) and Matt Bradley (42no) with Mo Valida 2/6 and Steve Harvey 2/12 the pick of the home bowlers.

A steady reply by Ashling saw them requiring just four an over but a batting collapse meant they finished 18 runs short in a competitive and sporting game.