These are some of the best rugs to make a statement in your living room

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Whether as a statement piece to define your space or as a complement to your existing decor, a stylish area rug can make a world of difference to the atmosphere of your home while protecting your floor, absorbing noise and providing comfort.

These are nine of the best available on the market right now.

If you would like to keep your new rug clean, take a look at five of the best cordless vacuum cleaners.

Or, if you would like more brilliant homeware goods for your house, take a look at these 22 essential Oliver Bonas homewares.

The White Company Henley Monochrome Rug Henley Monochrome Rug £395.00 Available in two different sizes, this lush offering from The White Company is ideal for transforming any room with ease. It’s made from a high-quality cotton-polyester blend, and woven with recycled yarns, making it ideal for the sustainability conscious. The simple monochromatic diamond pattern is timeless - it manages the neat trick of looking contemporary yet not modish - so you won’t have to worry about updating next season. It’s delightfully soft underfoot. An investment piece. Buy now

Pure Wool Triangle Patterned Rug Pure Wool Triangle Patterned Rug £119.00 Throw some shapes into your living space with this rug and its eye-catching geometric design. It’s made from pure wool for a quality feel under foot. The medium size will work in all kinds of interiors, and the colours can be used as inspiration for the rest of the room décor if you are decorating. If not, then the grey tones in this can easily match a neutral space, with a striking pop of mustard colour. Buy now {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} Price: £{{ price }} Buy now

Melrose Villa Tile Rug Melrose Villa Tile Rug £42.00 Fill your living room with Mediterranean vibes and bright pops of colour with this superb rug. It is woven in a soft heat set polypropylene pile and highly detailed, with stain resistant fibres so it is easy to care for. Buy now {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} Price: £{{ price }} Buy now

Habitat Double Sheepskin Faux Fur Shaped Rug Habitat Double Sheepskin Faux Fur Shaped Rug £35.00 This decadent double Faux Sheepskin Rug will grace your living room with a snug rusticity. Reminiscent of log fires and exposed beams, it’ll instantly warm up your toes on chilly evenings and add some texture to the room. Luxuriously thick and super-soft, it feels like the cloud the shape of it resembles. Buy now {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} Price: £{{ price }} Buy now

Argos Home Jungle Animal Rug Argos Home Jungle Animal Rug £50.00 Part of the new animals interior trend, this blush rug features a jungle scene that’s bold, beautiful and makes the perfect centrepiece. Soft underfoot and a feast for the eyes, it’s made from a durable polypropylene and perfect for a living room statement piece. Buy now {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} Price: £{{ price }} Buy now

Mahina Recycled Rug Mahina Recycled Rug £180.00 Handwoven from recycled PET plastic, this eye-catching monochrome rug is perfect for defining a living space, and it’s perfect for those who are as eco-friendly as they can. Recycled polyester, also known as PET, is obtained by melting down existing plastic and re-spinning it into new polyester fibre which has a soft, tactile feel very similar to cotton. Prices start at £180. Buy now {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} Price: £{{ price }} Buy now

Butterflies Rug Butterflies Rug £25.00 This grey and purple butterfly rug is the perfect addition to your living room if you’re after a feminine but contemporary look - and want added practicality. The deep colours chosen for this rug mean you won’t have to worry about marks and it can easily be placed in the hub of the house. Buy now {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} Price: £{{ price }} Buy now

Good Vibes Louisa Modern Geometric Boxes Gold/Gray/Black Rug Good Vibes Louisa Modern Geometric Boxes Gold/Gray/Black Rug £51.99 This Good Vibes Grey Rug’s abstract, geometric pattern is woven into a polypropylene pile that’s stain resistant and don’t shed or fade over time. It features a bevelled design with 3D texture and an oversized abstract pattern. It’s like a piece of art - for your floor. Buy now