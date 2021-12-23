This is why towns want to become cities, as 39 places apply for city status next year

No fewer than 39 places have applied for city status in 2022.

The applicants, which include British Overseas Territories and Crown Dependencies for the first time, could be granted the status to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Entries include Stanley in the Falkland Islands - almost 8,000 miles away - and Gibraltar (pictured) as well as places in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Here’s all you need to know about why towns and other places want to become cities, the criteria they have to meet and the 39 locations to have applied for city status in 2022…

Why do towns want to become cities?

Having city status can provide a boost to communities and open up new opportunities for the people who live there, according to the Cabinet Office.

Previous towns to achieve city status have pointed towards ‘putting X on the map’, being seen as part of an ‘elite club’ and the benefits it will provide to the economy.

International recognition is another factor, which again may provide advantages to businesses and the economy, as well as local pride and a subsequent buzz about the area.

In terms of tax breaks, privileges and any other official perks, there are none, merely status - but it’s what that status means to the community and how the area can make the most of it.

How does a town become a city?

Many people could be forgiven for thinking that a city is a large urban place, with many people living there and of course the obligatory old cathedral.

But the cathedral requirement is no longer a necessity, and hasn’t been since the 19th Century, and many places across the UK are classed a ‘city’ with small populations.

The Welsh city of St Davids, in Pembrokeshire, has a population of around 1,600.

So what does it take to become a city?

The say so from the monarch, usually based on ministerial recommendations.

The entrants for City Status in 2022 were asked to talk about the local community and distinct identity which they feel means their area is deserving of city status.

Any links to royalty are also included in the panel’s thinking, which will work with ministers to make recommendations to the Queen.

A final decision will be taken in early 2022 and announced shortly afterwards.

Who has applied for City Status 2022?

These are the 39 places which have applied for city status:

Alcester, Warwickshire

Ballymena, County Antrim

Bangor, County Down

Blackburn, Lancashire

Bolsover, Derbyshire

Boston, Lincolnshire

Bournemouth, Dorset

Coleraine, County Londonderry

Colchester, Essex

Crawley, West Sussex

Crewe, Cheshire

Doncaster, South Yorkshire

Dorchester, Dorset

Douglas, Isle of Man

Dudley, West Midlands

Dumfries, Dumfries and Galloway

Dunfermline, Fife

Elgin, Moray

George Town, Cayman Islands

Gibraltar, Gibraltar

Goole, East Yorkshire

Greenock, Renfrewshire

Guildford, Surrey

Livingston, West Lothian

Marazion, Cornwall

Medway, Kent

Middlesbrough, North Yorkshire

Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire

Newport and Carisbrooke, Hampshire

Northampton, Northamptonshire

Oban, Argyll and Bute

Reading, Berkshire

Peel, Isle of Man

St Andrews, Fife

Stanley, Falkland Islands

South Ayrshire, Ayrshire and Arran

Warrington, Cheshire

Warwick, Warwickshire

Wrexham, Clwyd

Which cities have applied for Lord Provost / Lord Mayor status?

A further 12 cities have applied for Lord Provost / Lord Mayor status, which would allow them to have a ceremonial representative traditionally chosen by councillors.