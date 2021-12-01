Terry’s and Heinz release ‘world first’ Chocolate Orange mayo - how to get a jar

Terry’s has created the ‘world’s first’ Chocolate Orange Mayonnaise in an unlikely collaboration with Heinz.

The brands claim this “world-first festive mash-up that you didn’t know you needed” is ideal to be spread on desserts like pancakes or crumpets this festive season.

But this ‘world’s first’ mayonnaise is not available to buy - here’s what you need to know.

What is Chocolate Orange Mayo?

This surprising collaboration is a blend of mayonnaise and chocolate orange segments, creme patisserie with an extra dose of orange oil.

According to PA, the two brands claim this combination is a “smooth and delicious spread that works perfectly dolloped onto your festive desserts or spread onto brioche, crumpets, pancakes, or croissants this festive season”.

Maria Jantchi, Heinz sauces senior brand manager, told PA: “Here at Heinz, we are always innovating, and love creating fun new limited-edition products that we know our fans will love. So, this year we set out to create the most Christmassy mayo that we could think of.

“And who better to partner with for that than the iconic Terry’s Chocolate Orange, everyone’s favourite Christmas treat?

“After months of development, we are absolutely delighted to be launching the world’s first-ever Chocolate Orange Mayo, just in time for Christmas.”

Laure Gentil, Terry’s Chocolate Orange marketing controller said: “Since Terry’s Chocolate Orange launched in 1932 we have never stopped innovating, growing, and launching new formats and flavours to delight our loyal fans, and we are proud to be continuing this this Christmas with our mayo mash up, which works perfectly as a delicious spread.

How can you enter the competition?

If this unlikely combination sounds appealing and you want to be one of those lucky 200 people to win a jar of Chocolate Orange Mayo, you can enter the competition through the Heinz website.

Once through, you’ll be asked to enter your full name and email address.

The competition is open to UK residents aged 16 and over, with only one entry allowed per person. The competition ends at 12pm on 13 December 2021, and the winner will be notified by 24 January 2022.