Line of Duty, It’s A Sin and Des shortlisted for National Television Awards - the nominations in full

The AC-12 team (Picture: BBC)

The National Television Awards will see all three stars of Line Of Duty vie for the drama performance prize.

Adrian Dunbar (Ted Hastings), Martin Compston (Steve Arnott) and Vicky McClure (Kate Fleming) are all in the running, alongside Olly Alexander for Aids series It’s A Sin and David Tennant for Des, a drama about serial killer Dennis Nilsen.

Des and It’s A Sin are also nominated for the best new drama prize, alongside period romp Bridgerton and the hit adaptation of the book Normal People.

Michaela Coel’s powerful series I May Destroy You, which recently won two Baftas and did feature on the longlist, was not shortlisted.

Who else is nominated for the National Television Awards 2021?

Here are the nominations in full:

Drama performance

Olly Alexander - Ritchie Tozer, It’s A Sin

Martin Compston - Steve Arnott, Line of Duty

Adrian Dunbar - Ted Hastings, Line of Duty

Vicky McClure - Kate Fleming, Line of Duty

David Tennant - Dennis Nilsen, Des

New drama

Bridgerton

Des

It’s A Sin

Normal People

Returning drama

Call the Midwife

Line of Duty

The Crown

Unforgotten

Serial drama

Coronation Street

EastEnders

Emmerdale

Hollyoaks

Serial drama performance

Sally Carman - Abi Franklin, Coronation Street

Danny Dyer - Mick Carter, EastEnders

Mollie Gallagher - Nina Lucas, Coronation Street

Billy Price - Sid Sumner, Hollyoaks

Newcomer

Rose Ayling-Ellis - Frankie Lewis, EastEnders

Rhiannon Clements - Summer Ranger, Hollyoaks

Olivia D’Lima - Paramedic Fenisha Khatri, Casualty

Emile John - Ethan Anderson, Emmerdale

Jude Riordan - Sam Blakeman, Coronation Street

TV presenter

Ant and Dec

Alison Hammond

Piers Morgan

Bradley Walsh

Holly Willoughby

Bruce Forsyth entertainment award

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

Taskmaster

The Graham Norton Show

Talent show

Britain’s Got Talent

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

Strictly Come Dancing

The Masked Singer

Challenge show

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins

Love Island

The Great British Bake Off

The Great British Sewing Bee

Quiz game show

Beat the Chasers

Celebrity Catchphrase

In For A Penny

Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel

Authored documentary

Kate Garraway: Finding Derek

Katie Price: Harvey and Me

Marcus Rashford: Feeding Britain’s Children

Rob Burrow: My Year With MND

Roman Kemp: Our Silent Emergency

Factual

Caroline Flack: Her Life and Death

Gogglebox

Gordon, Gino and Fred: American Road Trip

Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs

Daytime

Loose Women

The Chase

The Repair Shop

This Morning

Comedy

After Life

Friday Night Dinner

Sex Education

The Vicar of Dibley

The awards see Piers Morgan shortlisted for an award, months after he left Good Morning Britain.

The presenter left the ITV show in March following incendiary comments about the Duchess of Sussex.

The 56-year-old has continued to host interview show Piers Morgan’s Life Stories for the channel, recently sitting down with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and actress Dame Joan Collins.

He will compete against Ant and Dec, Bradley Walsh and This Morning stars Holly Willoughby and Alison Hammond for the TV presenter prize at the NTAs.

The National Television Awards will take place in London on September 9.