Eleven years ago, thousands of tons of timber washed ashore in Worthing.

The wood had come from the stricken ship Ice Prince and the resulting phenomenon on the beach attracted visitors from far and wide.

The Ice Prince had run into difficulty off Dorset on January 14, 2008 Worthing Johnston Press Buy a Photo

The wood that washed up five days later forced the closure of Worthing's beach Worthing Johnston Press Buy a Photo

The waves pushed the wood high up the shingle Worthing Johnston Press Buy a Photo

Piles of wood stretched for miles along the shore Worthing Johnston Press Buy a Photo

View more