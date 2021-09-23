Weather forecast for the day ahead in Sussex

According to the Met Office, it will be a bright start to the day. Cloud is set to increase from mid-morning but it will stay dry. Highs of 22 degrees Celsius are expected.

Tonight, it will be largely dry with light winds and patchy cloud, allowing for occasional clear spells. Towards dawn, some patches of mist and fog may form in rural areas.

Looking ahead to Friday, and the weekend, it will be largely dry with warm sunny spells.

Sussex weather forecast