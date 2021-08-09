Thunderstorms forecast for Horsham District in next 24 hours - here’s when to expect them

The storms are being predicted to arrive in the district over the next 24 hours.

It follows days of rain over the weekend.

The Met Office is forecasting that thunderstorms will arrive in the district between midday and 1pm today.

Thunderstorms could hit Horsham

This is when Storrington is set to see the storms.

Billingshurst is forecast hail between 9am and 11am today and Horsham is forecast rain until midday when it is set to brighten up.