Thunderstorms forecast for Horsham District in next 24 hours - here’s when to expect them
Thunderstorms are set to hit Horsham District, according to the latest forecast.
Monday, 9th August 2021, 10:29 am
The storms are being predicted to arrive in the district over the next 24 hours.
It follows days of rain over the weekend.
The Met Office is forecasting that thunderstorms will arrive in the district between midday and 1pm today.
This is when Storrington is set to see the storms.
Billingshurst is forecast hail between 9am and 11am today and Horsham is forecast rain until midday when it is set to brighten up.
Thunderstorms are also forecast over Leonardslee Gardens between midday and 2pm today and Henfield is set for thunderstorms between 2pm and 3pm today.