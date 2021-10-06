Sussex weather: Your forecast for Wednesday, October 6

Any early mist and fog patches will soon clear to leave a bright and cool start to the day today, according to the Met Office.

By Richard Gladstone
Wednesday, 6th October 2021, 6:29 am
It will stay fine and dry, with sunny spells during the afternoon.

The Met Office said it will be windy at first, especially in the east, with a maximum temperature of 17°C today.

It will be fine and dry with clear spells this evening but will turn cloudier from the west overnight.

The Met Office said tonight will be a milder night, with light winds.

The minimum temperature is expected to be 8°C.

