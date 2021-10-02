Sussex weather: Your forecast for Saturday, October 2
Here’s your weather forecast for Sussex on Saturday, October 2.
Saturday, 2nd October 2021, 9:01 am
Eastbourne and Hastings are in for a wet and windy day.
Brighton will see a mix of wind and rain all day, with the sun trying to push through from 11am–2pm.
Horsham’s chance of rain increases throughout the day.
Worthing is in for a day of strong winds and rain and the sun will try and make an appearance from 11am–2pm.
Chichester is expecting rain all day with strong winds .
The whole of Sussex could see some thunder and lightning between 6pm–8pm.
Temperature highs of 16 and lows of 11 tonight.