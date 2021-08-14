Sussex weather: Your forecast for Saturday, August 14

Here’s your weather forecast for Sussex on Saturday, August 14.

By India Wentworth
Saturday, 14th August 2021, 9:21 am
Sussex weather news

Eastbourne and Hastings are in for a sunny day with a gentle breeze.

Brighton will start off with cloud lingering but this afternoon the sun will be out in full force.

Horsham will be a bit cloudier with a chance of sunny spells later this afternoon.

Worthing is in for a sunny Saturday.

Chichester will see a mix of sun and cloud all day.

Temperatures will reach highs of 21 and drop to 15 tonight.

