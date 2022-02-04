Sussex weather: Your forecast for Friday, February 4

Sussex weather

Today will see a cloudy and damp morning, with patchy rain, according to the Met Office.

It will become bright and sunny from the late morning, but showers are likely across the north-west during the afternoon.

It will be breezy and feel cool for many areas, the Met Office said.

The maximum temperature is expected to be 10°C.

This evening showers will ease leaving clear skies for much of the region.

But the Met Office said icy patches are likely to form overnight, mainly where there have been afternoon showers.