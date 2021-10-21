Sussex weather forecast: Here's what to expect over the October half term break

Paul Michaelwaite from Netweather says: "With half term looming, I'm afraid I can't promise a week of unseasonably warm and sunny weather. But, despite the fact the weather is likely to stay in a quite Autumnal mood, with some showers or longer spells of rain at times, there will be some drier spells and although temperatures will fluctuate a little day to day, it will be on the mild side in the main. So, where the sun does break through, it shouldn't feel too bad at all.

"Monday and Tuesday are set to start the week off similarly with a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers. On Monday, in particular, they're liable to be heavy at times and more frequent down near to the coast and over the South Downs, so if you're heading to somewhere like Brighton or Eastbourne for the day, take a waterproof just in case.

"Temperatures will head up into the mid-teens from Monday through to Wednesday with coastal spots a touch cooler with 15-16c likely, whereas head a bit inland and places like Crawley and Horsham may well see 17-18c. The latter part of the week will be cooler though, with the low teens a more likely figure.

Half term will see showers but hopefully some sunshine too

"Wednesday will see that change arrive, in the form of a band of showery rain, along a cold front. It may well be later in the day that it turns up, with sunny spells ahead of it, and once that's moved through, cooler air will arrive.

"The second half of the week is likely to follow a very similar track, with the threat of some rain at times, but also some drier, brighter periods. And after that briefly cooler blip, temperatures may well rise a degree or so again."