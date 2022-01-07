The Met Office has predicted it will be a mainly dry today with sunny spells this morning.

However, some scattered showers will arrive this afternoon. It will feel breezy and cold across the county, with highs of six degrees Celsius.

Any residual showers will fade by this evening, leaving clear spells and allowing a slight frost to develop.

Sussex weather forecast

Cloud will then quickly spread east, followed by outbreaks of heavy rain after midnight. Temperatures are expected to fall below zero.

More rain is expected tomorrow (Saturday). Persistent outbreaks of rain will sometimes be heavy, especially in the afternoon.

However, a slightly warmer day is forecast with a maximum temperature of ten degrees Celsius.