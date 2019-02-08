Wadars’ new cattery is now open for business

Animals in the care of charity Wadars have either been looked after in private boarding kennels and catteries or in the homes of volunteer fosterers.

That has been the case throughout the charity’s five decades – but for cats, at least, things have changed dramatically in the last fortnight.

After months of designing and planning, a new, purpose-built cattery is now open at Wadars’ Ferring site and is ready for business.

A team of experienced animal care assistants have been taken on to work in the cattery and will be supported by volunteers.

Wadars operations manager Tracy Cadman said: “We have waited a long time to be able to care for animals here on our own site, and we’ve designed the cattery to be as flexible as possible.

“Some of the pens have ‘stable-doors’ which allow us to step in and out without boisterous kittens escaping past your feet, whilst others have lift-out sections in the walls to enable us to join two pens together, making a much larger area if a group of cats come in from the same home.”

In addition to the intake and homing sections, the cattery includes a food preparation room, an animal assessment room, a large store room and a separate isolation unit for any cats that might be suffering from infectious conditions.

The cattery is already almost full and several more cats have gone to new homes within the last week.

Wadars animal care assistant Cathy Hill said; “Each cattery pen consists of a bedroom area leading to an enclosed run.

“With each pen individually heated, the bedroom can be closed off from the run during periods of really cold weather like we’ve been experiencing recently.

“It’s really important for us to get to know each cat individually so that we can make their lives as comfortable and stress-free as possible. Even in the short time that the cats have been here they have really settled down and are getting into a routine, which is always good for them.”

Cats looking for new homes include Sinbad, who arrived at Wadars as a stray.

Sinbad is a middle-aged cat that loves attention but also likes its own space.

Wadars is looking for an adult-only home for Sinbad, so to find out more about him or adopting another cat from Wadars, call 01903 247111 between 11am and 3pm to speak to a member of the team.