Urgent appeal to find family of man found dead on beach

An urgent appeal has been launched to find the family or loved ones of a man who was found dead on a Sussex beach.

Police say the body of Umberto Macias Navari was found on February 6 this year at Beachy Head, East Sussex.

See also: Do you recognise this man, found dead at Birling Gap?

The 49-year-old Spanish national was identified through his passport and driving licence which he had on him when he died.

Coroners’ officer Dave Tye said, “We are hoping to identify someone who knew Mr Navari or hear from anyone who would be his next of kin. We have carried out extensive enquiries both in the UK and Spain since his death but haven’t been able to trace anyone.”

Enquiries made by coroners’ officers found Mr Navari had lived in Bernard Street, St Albans, Hertfordshire before moving to Sir Henry Brackenbury Road, Ashford, Kent. Enquiries have been made at this address, police say, but every indication is that he lived here alone.

He was employed by a local company in Ashford and they had recorded his next of kin as a woman, described as a fiancé, Anna Manoni, of Brompton Park Crescent, London. But police say no one of this name has been found at this address.

The Spanish authorities have also been contacted and also could not trace any next of kin, said Sussex Police.

Anyone who has information about Umberto Macias Navari is asked to contact police online quoting serial 585 of 6/2.